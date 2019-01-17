Nike Releases New Weird Golf Shoes Made of 'Grass'
(Twitter)
Nike has unveiled a new version of its Air Mac 1 golf sneakers featuring a grass-like turf material to make the shoes blend in with the course.
The Nike Air Max1 Golf "Grass" shoes, first unveiled by website Sole Collector., feature a covering of grass-like turf material on the top and sides of the shoes.
The website said the shoes feature the same Zoom Air midsole and gum rubber outsole as other Air Max 1 models.
Nike has not yet announced a release date for the shoes, but they are expected to retail for $140.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
