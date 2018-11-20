Nissan Gets World Record for Creating Falcon Shape Using 180 Vehicles

(Guinness World Record)

Nissan was awarded a Guinness World Record for largest synchronized car dance after arranging 180 vehicles into the shape of a falcon.

Guinness said the car company gathered 180 of its new Patrol Falcon 4x4s at the Dubai Rugby 7s stadium and they drove in the shape of a falcon under the leadership of Zimbabwean racing driver Axcil Jefferies.

Video from the attempt shows two lines of Nissans driving in opposite directions to create the falcon image.

"What makes this achievement even more special is the fact that everyone who took part in the record-breaking attempt was Nissan staff," said Juergen Schmitz, managing director of Nissan Middle East.

