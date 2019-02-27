No Falcon Smuggling in Oman. Customs Officers Tell 'Wouldbe' Underhand Dealers

Man carrying a falcon on his hand. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Customs officials at one of Oman's borders thwarted an attempt by dealers to smuggle falcons out of the country, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs announced.

According to authorities, the smugglers had "two falcons" in their possession as they attempted to pass through Sa'aa border.

In a statement online, the Ministry said: "Customs police at Sa'aa border port prevent a smuggling attempt of two falcons."

The birds are currently in the possession of the Environment and Climate Affairs Department in Al Buraimi.

"Legal procedures are being taken against the violators," added the Ministry. Furthermore, the ministry has called on everyone to comply with the environmental laws and to not infringe on the Sultanate's wildlife.

