Nouveau Riche of Budapest Display all on Instagram!
(Rich Kids of Budapest/ Instagram)
We've seen the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and Dubai setting Instagram alight with envy-inducing snaps of their extravagant lifestyles.
And now the Rich Kids of Budapest have got in on the action, proving that they are no strangers to the finer things in life.
The account, which boasts 40,000 followers, shares the activities of privileged Hungarians enjoying exotic holidays, fast cars and life on yachts.
Some even post pictures of wads of cash, while others sip on £220 bottles of Ace Of Spade champagne before enjoying helicopter rides to the snow-filled mountain tops of Austria.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
