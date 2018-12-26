NY Police Catch Hawk Inside Penn Station

(Twitter)

The New York Police Department joked a red-shouldered hawk captured inside Penn Station had "attempted to beat the holiday rush" but "missed the train."

The department said an Emergency Services Unit detective responded Sunday night to Penn Station when a red-shouldered hawk was reported inside the building.

The confused raptor was safely captured and later released when it was found to be uninjured.

"Meet Penn Station's Early Bird traveler," the NYPD tweeted. "This Red Shouldered Hawk attempted to beat the holiday rush last night but missed the train. #NYPD ESU Detective Bucchignano safely captured the uninjured bird and sent it on its way."

This article has been adapted from its original source.