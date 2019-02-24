Obama's Daughter Keeps Secret Social Media Blog, Lashes Out at Trump, Claims he is 'Evil'

Malia Obama (Twitter)

Malia Obama, daughter of former US president Barak Obama, kept a secret social media account in which she lashed out at current US President Donald Trump claiming he is "evil" and that it "isn't normal" he's in power, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Obama is currently 21 years old. This Facebook account has not been active since 2017.

She released a picture of a series of post-it notes with the messages "Donald Trump is President"; "This is not normal"; "Donald Trump is evil"; and "Don't be complacent."

The post was well received by Finnegan Biden, granddaughter of former Democratic vice president Joe Biden.

"Never saw this, I like it," Biden wrote on the Facebook page in response to Obama's posts.

The rest of the content on the page is non-political, focusing on selfies and pictures from parties and vacations.

This is not the first time that the child of a former president has received media attention. In 2001, then-president George W. Bush's daughters Jenna and Barbara were arrested for alcohol related charges, which became national news.

The late John McCain once said that Chelsea Clinton, daughter of then-president Bill Clinton, was "ugly." Though it did not catch fire at the time, it was later revealed by various media outlets.

This article has been adapted from its original source.