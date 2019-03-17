Oman Captures Unusual Weather Pattern in the Sky

Unusual weather formation called a 'cloud hole' appeared in the skies above Al Buraimi sky. (Photo by Ibtisam Al Makhmari)

An unusual weather formation called a 'cloud hole' appeared in the skies above Al Buraimi sky this morning, much to the wonder of residents and citizens in the area.

Also known as a fall-streak hole or skypunch, it is a large gap, usually circular or elliptical, that can appear in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds. Zahir Al Shaqsi, a meteorology specialist said: "Now the phenomenon of the hole of the cloud, which is also known as a skypunch, is in the sky of Al Buraimi."

"It is a large gap in the cloud and is often formed by high or medium clouds, where it is formed when the temperature of the vapour cloud is less than zero and at the same time, part of it has not yet frozen. This makes it very cold and and it therefore disappears in a confined area," Al Shaqsi added.

