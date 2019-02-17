Oman Dose it! Builds Football Field Out of Trash, All For Good Cause

(@Omanbeah/Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Oman Environmental Service ... Follow >

Those visiting Al Seeb beach can now make use of a unique use of trash in the governorate after Be'ah built football field out of waste.

An online statement by Be'ah, which is also known as Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, read, "Be'ah has continued its projects in Al Seeb Beach by building environmentally-friendly football fields out of old fishing nets, plastic bottles, and discarded wood that had been gathered on the beach."

Be'ah added that this move is to spread awareness regarding keeping tourist areas clean and free from trash, and said, "We seek to plant a seed of environmental awareness to keep Oman beautiful."

This move comes out of Beáh's year-long campaign "Oman Tistahel". Muhannad Yahya Al Jumaa, Director of the Bea’h academy, had earlier said, “This campaign aims to spread a sustainability culture, as well as working on projects that tackle the negative impacts of improper waste disposal. “The company supported more than 100 cleaning campaigns in 2017 and near 150 campaigns in 2018 and yet, there is still a widespread phenomenon of persons throwing trash in public areas, especially in tourist spots.”

Oman Tistahel is mainly focused on “eliminating improper waste disposal and throwing away waste in tourist destinations and beaches, introducing best practices by individuals in tourist destinations in Oman,” according to a statement by Beáh, but it may also lead to improvement's in the company's own efforts based on the need for such changes.

This article has been adapted from its original source.