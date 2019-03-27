Oman Hot-on-Heels of Trafficking Gang of 14
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add royal oman police (rop) as an alert
Disable alert for royal oman police (rop),
Click here to add Royal Oman Police as an alert
Disable alert for Royal Oman Police
A human trafficking racket has been busted with the arrest of 14 people in North Al Batinah governorate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced on Wednesday.
In a statement issued online, ROP said: "The police command of northern Al Batinah governorate has arrested a network that facilitates the smuggling of people illegally, where 14 people were arrested when they were about to escape by sea."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12