Oman Hot-on-Heels of Trafficking Gang of 14

A human trafficking racket has been busted with the arrest of 14 people in North Al Batinah governorate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement issued online, ROP said: "The police command of northern Al Batinah governorate has arrested a network that facilitates the smuggling of people illegally, where 14 people were arrested when they were about to escape by sea."

