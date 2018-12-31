Oman Introduces Tracking System of School Buses

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Ministry of Education will launch an electronic system for tracking school buses in the Sultanate on December 31, 2018.

The system includes a number of services such as informing parents when the bus leaves the school and when it approaches the student's home, in addition to informing the school if a student is present on the bus when it arrives at the school.

The Ministry of education said in a statement:"The importance of the project is to enable the Ministry of Education and parents verify the safety of their children remotely through digital solutions, which includes tracking the operation of school buses and its speed, and notifying the parents when the bus leaves the school and is approaching the student’s home."

The application will also notify the school in case a student has been left or forgotten on the bus, after it reaches the school and is parked. The school administration and [services] in the directorates of education [will be notified] if the bus derails.



The inauguration of the project will be done under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al Shaibani, Minister of Education, on Monday morning, the launch of the "Darb Al Salama" project, is a result of the various partnerships between the Ministry of Education and Omantel.

"The consolidation of partnership with public and private sector organisations is a focal point for the company, The rapid development of information and communication technologies is opening the way for dramatic changes in people’s lifestyles," said Talal Bin Saeed Al Ma'amari, Chief Executive Officer of Omante.

