Oman Police Arrests 19 Women Expats for ‘Immoral Acts’

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A total of 19 women have been arrested by the Royal Oman Police for practing “acts against public morality”.

According to the police the expat women were arrested in wilayat Sohar.

In a statement online, ROP said: “The criminal investigation department led by the North Batinah Police arrested 19 Asian women for practicing acts against public morality in Wilayat Sohar.”

Legal proceedings are underway against them.

