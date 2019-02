(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Police officers arrested two car drivers in Al Buraimi on charges of racing on a public road.

Royal Oman Police ROP said in a statement, "The police command of Al Buraimi Governorate arrested two vehicles and sent their drivers to investigating officers after they were racing on one of the roads in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi."

