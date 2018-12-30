Oman Police Detains 4 People for Peddling Drugs

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Royal Oman Police Follow >

Four people have been arrested in two different cases, on charges of possessing and peddling drugs in Dhofar governorate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced.

In the first case, three people were arrested for possessing and smuggling more than 1,700 packs of khat in the wilayat of Mirbat.

A source at ROP said, “The Coast Guards of ROP managed to arrest three people for drug smuggling. 1,700 packs of khat were seized from the accused.”

In a similar case, an expat of “Asian nationality” has been arrested for drug peddling in the wilayat of Thumrait and marijuana was seized.

This article has been adapted from its original source.