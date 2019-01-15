Oman Police on Guard for People Using Unlicensed Weapons

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Several people have been jailed and fined for shooting and carrying weapons without a licence in Oman, the Public Prosecution has said.

According to officials, the court also passed an order to revoke the defendants’ honourary medals in addition to confiscating their weapons as well.

In a statement online, authorities said, “A number of people have been sentenced to three months in prison and fined OMR300 for shooting weapons without a licence.

“The court also imposed the same penalty on those who gave their licenced weapons to one of the defendants, as well as revoking all their medals, honourary titles in addition to confiscating their weapons,” the statement read.

This article has been adapted from its original source.