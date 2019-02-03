Oman Police Seizes Over 2,000 Khat Bundles

(AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for royal oman police (rop) Disable alert for Royal Oman Police Follow >

More than 2,000 bundles of khat were recovered in the Wilayat of Mirbat, Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

The arrest was made in Henoo area near the Mirbat beach.

A statement by ROP said, "The Directorate for Combating Narcotics in Dhofar, aided by the Coast Guards, recovered more than 2,000 bundles of Khat in Henoo area near Mirbat."

This article has been adapted from its original source.