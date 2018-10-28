Oman Seizes 188 Kg of Sea Cucumber to Maintain Marine Ecosystems

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) in coordination with citizens in Mahout in Al Wusta, seized 188kg of sea cucumbers.

In online statement, the ministry said, "The fishing Control Team in Al Wusta and in cooperation with citizens, seized 188kg of sea cucumber in the wilayat of Mahout. All legal actions were taken.

"The ministry would like to thank citizens for their cooperation in nabbing the violators," added the ministry.

Oman's government banned the fishing, trading and possession of sea cucumbers for a full year, on March 26, 2018.

Based on the Agricultural Quarantine Law issued by Royal Decree No. 53/81 and the Executive Regulations of the Agricultural Quarantine Law issued by Ministerial Decision No.4/94, he decided:

Article 1: Fishing sea cucumber in all Omani waters is prohibited for one full year, since the date of applying this ministerial decision. Additionally, possessing, selling, buying, exporting, and storing sea cucumbers, and any other action related to this issue is prohibited during this period.

Article 2: Fishermen, individuals, institutions and companies who possess any amount of sea cucumbers before the date of announcing this decision have to register them at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, or at circulation and fishery centres within a period not exceeding 30 days from the announcement of this decision.

Sea cucumbers are marine animals found on the sea floor, with long, elongated bodies and leathery skin. They help maintain marine ecosystems as they recycle nutrients, breaking down and speeding up the degradation process.

