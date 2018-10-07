Oman Tops Arab World as Safest Nation for Female Tourists

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Sultanate has topped the list of the best tourist destinations in the Arab world for women with regard to their security and safety.

While it has secured the first place at the Arab countries level, it has also been rated the second at the international level.

The findings have been released in the latest international survey known as the “Expats Insider”. The survey is released by the German “InterNations Network.”

At the global level, Luxembourg secured the first place and Norway the third place, followed by New Zealand, Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, Denmark, United Arab Emirates and Canada, in that order.

The Sultanate also came second at the Arab countries’ level and the 10th at the world level in the list of most secure and safe places for expatriate living.

The survey revealed that 61 per cent of expatriates in the Sultanate value political stability while 94 per cent of the respondents said that the Sultanate is a quiet and peaceful country with natural beauty and friendly people.

