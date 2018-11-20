Omani Drifter Moving at Top Speed Arrested by Police

(Shutterstock)

One person has been arrested on charges of reckless driving and drifting in Salalah.

In an online statement Royal Oman Police (ROP) said, "Salalah Police Station has arrested one person over drifting his vehicle in a public place after he shot a video and shared it on social media platforms."

ROP called on all citizens and residents to cooperate and report such incidents in order to eliminate this problem, which causes accidents and disturbs the peace.

