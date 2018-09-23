Omani Police Arrest 4 Possessing 14 kg of Marijuana, Opium for Trafficking

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Four people of “different nationalities” have been arrested on charges of possessing psychotropic substances meant for smuggling and trafficking, Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced.



Officials said that more than 14 kg of marijuana and opium were seized from the accused who were arrested by the Department of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in South Al Batinah.



In a statement online Royal Oman Police said, "Four people of different nationalities have been arrested for drug-peddling and smuggling. More than 14 kg of marijuana and opium were confiscated.”





