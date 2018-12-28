Omani Police Arrest 73 Women for ‘Immoral Acts’

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A total of 73 women were arrested in Bausher on charges of committing acts ‘contrary to public morality and for violating the residency law’, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced.

A source in ROP said that as part of the efforts of the Muscat Governorate Police Department in preserving public moral, Bausher police station carried out the arrests on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. “The suspects were charged with committing acts that violate morality in the Wilayat of Bausher,” the source added.

No further details on the unlawful activities were made available.

