Omani Police Arrest Son for Murdering Father

A man was murdered by his own son over family and financial disputes, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to officials, the son used a blunt object to kill his father by hitting on the back of his head.

In an online statement, police said, "The police reveal the circumstances of the murder crime that took place in Wadi Kabir in the wilayat of Muttrah. ROP managed to arrest the culprit."

An ROP official added, "The father [died] after he was hit by a blunt object in the back of the head by the accused [his son], following family and financial disputes."

