Omanis Get Their Skates on for The Haj

Online registration system for Haj pilgrims will conclude on Saturday at 7 am, the Ministry of Endowment and Religion Affairs (MERA) announced.

In a statement issued on Friday, MERA said: "Final reminder, the admission of pilgrims' registration applications will end on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 7 am."

According to the ministry data, 24,531 persons have already submitted the request through online. 22,788 of the registered pilgrims are Omanis and 1,473 are expats. As per the shares for 2019, 13,098 Omanis and 500 expatriates will be able to perform Haj.

