An Online Con Man in Lebanon Caught by Police

The Internal Security Forces has arrested a man for conning prospective online customers and then robbing them, the agency reported in a statement Tuesday.

The man, identified as Syrian national M.H., born in 1993, put a motorcycle up for sale in an online marketplace, and when prospective customers contacted him, he would meet with them and rob them using a weapon.

Upon investigation, M.H. reportedly admitted to using a knife or gun to commit his crimes. His victims filed charges against him, and he was referred to the judicial police for further investigation.

