Only Half a Xmas Tree! Well, Look on the Practical Side

A British company is selling a unique Christmas tree online that features only the top half of an artificial conifer to protect it from babies and cats.

Catalog retailer Argos posting a listing online for a 6-foot "Half Parasol Christmas Tree" that only features branches on the top half of the artificial tree.

"Keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws with this [6-foot] parasol tree," the website says.

"If Santa's been extra generous, there's plenty of room to stack pressies underneath rather than scattering them around it. It's also a great alternative to the traditional tree if you're a tad tight for space," the listing states.

The tree costs $42.47, while a second version coated in artificial snow sells for $47.78.

