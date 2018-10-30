Ouch! Chinese Gets Hand Stuck Inside Pasta Machine

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Firefighters in China shared video from the rescue of a man whose arm became stuck inside a noodle-making machine while attempting to make pasta.

The video, filmed at a shop in Sanmenxia City, Henan province, shows a man with his arm stuck deep inside a pasta-making machine after attempting to retrieve some of the dough he had dropped into the mechanism.

The footage shows the firefighters removing screws from the machine before using a hydraulic spreader to create a gap wide enough to remove the man's arm.

Firefighters said the rescue took about 20 minutes.

