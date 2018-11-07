Out for Quick Buck Indian Jewellers Sell Gold Bars With PM Face on Them

(Twitter/ @ANI)

Enthusiastic shoppers dug into these uniquely engraved gold, silver bars.

Indians consider the day of Dhanteras as auspicious for buying gold and many have been flocking to the stores for the lucky buy.

A jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat is selling unique gold and silver bars engraved with PM Narendra Modi's face on it. And it is not only Modi, but enthusiastic gold shoppers also bought silver, gold bars engraved with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's face on it.

Keeping in tune with expectations, gold sales have notched a sharp fall of 40 per cent this year compared to 2017 Diwali owing to high prices and overall negative market sentiments, a leading retailers body said on Monday.

"Though there are crowds, people are not buying as per the expectations, but merely making token purchases of 5-10-20 gm to mark the auspicious day. Mostly gold coins/guineas are moving while small, medium or big articles of jewellery are virtually ignored," said Mumbai Jewellers Federation President Rakesh Shetty.

