Over 100 to Take Part in UAE’s Hot Air Balloon Festival

The name of the forthcoming edition of the Emirates International Hot Air Balloons Festival will be changed to the King Salman International Hot Air Balloons Festival, Balloon Adventures Emirates has announced. The festival’s 13th edition will take place during November and December.

More than 100 team members from 15 Arab and foreign countries will take part in the festival, which has been an annual event since 2006.

The head of Balloon Adventures Emirates, Capt. Abdul Aziz Nasser Al-Mansouri, highlighted the Emirati and Arab youths’ pride in naming the next edition of the festival after King Salman.

“This festival is the first of its kind in the region. It is held in all the emirates of the UAE and is witnessing large international participation and media coverage.”

Capt. Hassan Nasser Al-Mansouri, secretary-general of Balloon Adventures Emirates, stressed the UAE’s keenness to host the major international tournaments and activities in all fields and at all times, such as the King Salman International Hot Air Balloons Festival.

“This year’s festival will see the launching of the Balloon of the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques and ‘The world will not forget you Zayed’ Balloon, which honors the late founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“It will also include balloons dedicated to President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, his vice president and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Sharjah’s ruler Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, and a number of balloons dedicated to international figures,” he added.

