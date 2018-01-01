Over $50,000 in Jewellery Found and Handed to Police in Dubai
Cleaner Vinaktaramana Motabatolal was working when he stumbled upon a bag in Al Qusais, Duabi. Out of curiosity, he opened the bag and found jewellery inlaid with diamonds in it.
He immediately went to Al Qusais police station and handed over the bag to the officers there. It later emerged that the jewellery in the bag was worth over $50,000.
In recognition of his honesty and integrity, the Dubai Police have honoured Motabatolal. The director of Al Qusais police station, Brigadier Yousof Abdullah Salem Al Odaidi, commended the worker for his good behaviour. The officer also gave him a gift and a certificate.
