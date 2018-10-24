Pakistani Premier Imran Khan at Prophet Mosque in Madinah, Attends Saudi Investment Venue

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (AFP)

Pakistani PM Imran Khan offered prayers at Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosque in Madinah on Monday as he arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative (FII), being held in Riyadh from October 23-25.

The delegation comprising Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Minister for Foreign Affairs), Asad Umar (Finance Minister), Fawad Chaudhry (Information Minister) and Abdul Razak Dawood (Adviser to PM on Investment), were welcomed by Saudi dignitaries and officials.

A clip of Imran Khan 'making dua' (supplication) at the mosque has gone viral as the PM is moved to tears during prayers.

The PM's second visit to Saudi Arabia in just over a month is another bid to secure significant financial assistance from friendly countries to stave off Pakistan's looming balance of payments crisis.

Khan told the Middle East Eye in an interview published on Monday that he could not pass up the invitation to meet the Saudi leaders again.

"The reason I feel I have to avail myself of this opportunity is that in a country of 210 million people right now, we have the worst debt crisis in our history," he was quoted as saying.

"Unless we get loans from friendly countries or the IMF (International Monetary Fund), we actually won't have - in another two or three months - enough foreign exchange to service our debts or to pay for our imports. So we're desperate at the moment."

The Pakistani PM also met the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.