Palestine Female of al-Quds Brigades Shows Off Their Combat Skills in Gaza

The women of the al-Quds Brigades holding Kalashnikov rifles and poised for action during the exercise at Khan Yunis on the southern section of the Gaza Strip (Shutterstock)

Palestine female guerilla fighters who are members of the al-Quds Brigades group showed off their combat skills in a military display on the Gaza Strip.

al-Quds Brigades is the second-most powerful armed group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas and the military wing of the Jihad Islamic organisation.

In the Gaza Strip, the al-Quds Brigades often fight using Quds rocket-attacks outside of populated civilian areas.

The female members of the group hit the headlines in December last year after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The women responded by burning the U.S. flag and vowing to 'redeem Palestine with our souls and our blood,' as they marched through Gaza.

Yesterday they were in the public eye again when they took part in an exercise at Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

