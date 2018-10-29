Palestinian Prisoner on Hunger Strike for 57 Days Now Stops Drinking Water

Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan (Twitter)

Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, 40, who has been on an open hunger strike for 57 days, as a form of protest against his "arbitrary" detention by Israel, has also stopped drinking water, on Sunday.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs Committee said in a statement “Prisoner Khader Adnan has decided to step up his hunger strike in Israeli jails by abstaining from drinking water from Sunday until his release.”

Adnan’s health has deteriorated after he stopped taking supplements to help him survive the long fast and started to show serious symptoms, such as vomiting blood.

The prisoners' rights group Muhjat al-Quds Foundation said that Adnan started his open hunger strike on September 2nd, demanding his immediate release.





Sources mentioned that Israeli authorities continue to prevent lawyers from meeting with Adnan since September 17th.



Since Adnan began his hunger strike, Israeli authorities have imposed harsh measures, such as isolation, no visitations, and being transferred from one detention center to another.



Adnan, from the Arraba town in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, has previously went through two major hunger strikes, one was a 66-day long hunger strike in 2012 and another 55-day long in 2015, protesting his administrative detention. However, Adnan is not currently being held in administrative detention.