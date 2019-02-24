Passenger on Bangladesh Airlines Flight to Dubai Tries to Storm Cockpit With Gun

Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Shutterstock)

A passenger on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Dubai tried to storm the cockpit with a gun.

According to Bangladeshi media, flight BG 147, which was on its way to Dubai from Dhaka, made an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong. Unconfirmed reports claim that a gunman attempted to take control of the cockpit.

Authorities surrounded the aircraft as it landed in Chittagong. According to several media reports, all passengers have disembarked from the flight. The gunman and two crew members are still inside.

This article has been adapted from its original source.