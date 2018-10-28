People in UAE Can be Fined $136K for Revealing Personal Secrets, Jail Time

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

You can also face jail time.

Residents and citizens of UAE should be aware that divulging private information regarding someone's personal life can result in a Dh500,000 ($136,106) fine and a no less than 6 months in jail.

According to lawyer Eissa bin Haider, the cyber crimes law prohibits the sharing of personal details regarding people's private or family life (even if they are true) without their permission.

Such acts can be fined anywhere from Dh150,000 ($40,831) and reach up to Dh500,000.

