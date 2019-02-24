Pink Caravan Breast Cancer Awareness Starts From Sharjah

Pink Caravan Ride (Twitter)

The ninth edition of annual Pink Caravan Ride to raise breast cancer awareness will start from Sharjah today.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. On the inaugural day, the pink brigade will be covering Sharjah, riding through Coral Beach Resort and Souq Al Jubail to finally end the day's ride at Al Majaz Waterfront, covering 39km.

Representing the pan-UAE breast cancer awareness initiative, more than 150 volunteering equestrians will take Pink Caravan's travelling convoy through the seven emirates from February 23 to March 1, highlighting the importance of early detection through regular self-examination and medical screenings. The campaign targets 9,000 beneficiaries this year.

During the opening ceremony, Pink Caravan Ride's Higher Steering Committee will organise a panel discussion 'Breast Cancer Control: Why Civil Society Mobilisation Matters'.

Moderated by Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, director-general of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and head of the PCR Medical and Awareness Committee, the panel will feature representatives of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Eastern Mediterranean Non-communicable Disease Alliance (EMNCDA), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), and a breast cancer survivor, who will discuss why an inclusive societal movement that serves to educate, raise awareness, engage and advocate for improvements in breast cancer control is necessary. The discussion will also suggest ways to better integrate the role of all heath stakeholders in society to further the objective.

More than 30 mobile medical clinics across the country and seven fixed clinics (one in each emirate) will be offering free check-ups and screenings to women and men throughout the duration of the campaign. On day 1, when the ride maps its equine awareness route through Sharjah, medical clinics will be simultaneously operational in three locations: Sahara Centre, Mega Mall and Sharjah National Park. A clinic will be set up exclusively for men at the Jubail Market.

