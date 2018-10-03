Plane Collision Leads to Fire, Shutdown of Khartoum Airport
(Twitter)
Fire fighters were called in to put out the blaze in the aftermath of the collision.
A fire broke out after two military planes collided on a Khartoum airport runway on Wednesday.
Fire fighters were dispatched to quench the blaze which affected both planes.
The administration have temporarily shut down the airport in the interim.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
The plane amidst cooling operations.
