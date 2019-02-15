Plastic Surgery Addict Amanda Dreams of Being Real-Life Sex Doll

Amanda Ahola (Twitter)

A self-proclaimed plastic surgery addict has admitted that she can't stop going under the knife, despite nearly dying during one of her many procedures.

Amanda Ahola, 22, from Jyväskylä, Finland, opens up about her obsession with transforming her body on Wednesday night's episode of the E! reality series Botched.

'I'm Amanda, I'm from Finland, and I nearly died from my plastic surgery,' she says in a preview clip from the episode. 'My ultimate dream is to be a real-life sex doll because all the womanly features are perfectly exaggerated.'

Amanda says she first learned about plastic surgery when she was about eight or nine years old, and she always felt it was something she would do when she grew up.

'In Finland, they really don't do plastic surgery, so when I was 18 I traveled to Estonia to have my first boob job,' she recalls.

'Getting implants was one of the best days of my life, but they were not as big as I wanted.'

Amanda's desire to transform her body led her to seek out even more surgery, and she soon realized she was addicted to it.

'After my second boob job, it became really apparent to me that I had an addiction because I realized how happy it had made me,' she says. 'I would say that having plastic surgery is better than sex . . . way better.'

The webcam model has spent $5,000 on a nose job and thousands of dollars on lip fillers and Botox injections.

She has also shelled out nearly $20,000 on three breast augmentations, taking her B cup breasts to a whopping 30GG cup.

Amanda traveled to Lithuania for her third breast augmentation, but she almost ended up six feet under.

'Afterwards, I wake up in the ICU,' she recounts. 'I did have my surgery, but I had had a seizure and I went into a coma for several days after my surgery.'

'The doctors told me that it's the anesthesia that is the problem,' she explains.

'I was really closer to dying, but even after the near-death experience, I'm still as addicted as I ever were to plastic surgery.'

Amanda spoke candidly about the breast augmentation that nearly killed her in an interview with Barcroft TV in 2017, revealing it was paid for by a sugar daddy she met online.

'I found my sugar daddy on Instagram. I wasn't like looking for him. He asked me if there was anything that I would like and I said that I would like bigger boobs,' she said.

'I have never met my sugar daddy. I've only spoken to him on the phone. Obviously, if someone wants to pay my bills or surgeries and is content to not having a physical relationship with me that is fine.'

Amanda said she doesn't remember much about the surgery that almost killed her, but she has flashbacks about going into the operating room and waking up to a 'really weird dream that she was in the hospital.'

She admitted that her mom didn't even know she was having the surgery, but she was there by her side when she woke up.

'I didn't regret what happened, because I made a choice and that was the consequence, but I was really devastated because I knew that this was going to be the end of having any more surgery,' she explained.

However, less than two years later, Amanda is hoping that Botched surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif will take her on as a patient despite the obvious risks to her health.

This article has been adapted from its original source.