Police Arrest Suspect for String of Robberies in Southern Lebanon

The Internal Security Forces reported in a statement Monday that it has arrested a man suspected of carrying out multiple robberies in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh.

Lebanese national H.Y., born in 1995, was arrested in his car in Nabatieh on suspicion of stealing LL10 million ($6,590) and a DVR machine from an unnamed educational institution in the area on Jan. 11, the statement said.

When arrested, he was found with $650 in cash, an unspecified amount of Nigerian currency, six cellphones, a smart watch and headphones.

“During investigations with him, he admitted to the crime and that the amount that was found in his possession was part of the stolen money,” the statement said. It added that H.Y. spent around LL3 million on the cellphones, watch and the headphones.

H.Y. admitted to discarding the DVR after the robbery and also confessed to having carried out a number of other similar thefts this past month in Nabatieh, according to the statement.

