Police Arrests Kuwaiti Over Murder Attempt of Maid

Concerned authorities at the interior ministry are investigating a case of attempted murder of a domestic helper, as a Kuwaiti was arrested over the case. The man’s family claimed he was defending his mother as the victim beat her. The helper denied the claims and said she was almost killed. Meanwhile, police found a metal object the suspect used. The helper had earlier accused the son of her sponsor of beating her with the object.

One year work absence

An official source at the Municipality said data of the fingerprint system were manipulated as a cover for 35 female employees who were absent from their work for more than a year without facing any administrative or legal action. The source said the women’s names were not listed in the attendance records.

Noisy neighbor

An Egyptian accused his neighbor of disturbing him with loud music every night and preventing his family from sleeping. The neighbor was summoned and he confessed to playing the loud music because it is “food for soul”, adding he did not disturb anyone deliberately. Investigations are ongoing.

Drug users caught

A citizen and an Egyptian were found using drugs in the parking lot of a school. Policemen found illicit tablets and brown material thought to be drugs. The two were found sitting on the ground next to their car. They were in an abnormal condition and were arrested. They were sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

