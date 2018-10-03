Police Catch 2 Stealing From String of Shops in Lebanon's Ashrafieh

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces arrested two men for theft in Ashrafieh, according to a statement released Tuesday by the agency.

The two men were identified as Lebanese nationals A.H., born in 1987, and W.J., born in 1997. Upon investigation, they admitted to breaking in and stealing LL4 million ($1,300) from a fish shop in Sodeco, a laptop from a second store and another laptop and $5,000 from a third shop. Both suspects were arrested on Sept. 28.

A.H. was arrested in Khaldeh, and W.J. was arrested in Aisha Bakkar. They were referred to the judiciary for further investigation.





