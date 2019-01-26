Police Jails Woman for Stabbing Daughter With Pencil in UAE

(Shutterstock)

The mother blamed a nosy neighbour who urged her daughter to rebel against her.

A woman landed in court after stabbing her 4-year-old daughter with a pencil in Sharjah.

The GCC national had been trying to get her boisterous little girl to stop moving about and focus on studying.

She testified that she grabbed a pencil and poked her daughter in the shoulder, thinking it was the eraser end, as per Al Roeya report.

In her defence, the woman said she had a neighbour who used to take her two daughters out on trips to the mall and theme parks. She would talk to the girls and tell them to rebel against their mother, as well as tell the police that their mother beat them.

They were taken to the child protection facilities until the court pronounces its verdict.

The father was asked to bring his daughters to the next court hearing to ascertain the health of their relationship with the mother.

