Police Raid Leaves Drug Dealer Dead, Another Injured in Lebanon

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A drug dealer has been killed and another has been injured in the Furn el-Shebbak area, the army said.

“An Intelligence Directorate patrol tried to intercept a Nissan car carrying the drug dealers Omar Tarek Serhan and Mohammed Salim Jaafar outside the Collège Notre Dame des Frères school in the Furn el-Chebbak area on Saturday,” the army said in a statement.

“Serhan brandished a gun and attempted to run over the patrol's members, who opened fire at the duo, which resulted in the death of Jaafar and the wounding of Sehran,” the army added.

It said a quantity of drugs, sums of money, a gun and its ammunition were found in the vehicle.

An investigation has since been launched under the supervision of the judiciary.

This article has been adapted from its original source.