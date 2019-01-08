Pope Francis Praises Jordan for Hosting Refugees

Pope Francis (Shutterstock)

His Holiness Pope Francis on Monday praised the Kingdom efforts in hosting refugees and the “spirit of fraternity” displayed in the act.

The Pope made his remarks during a speech delivered to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See on the occasion of the New Year.

Pope Francis addressed several international issues, in which he stressed the importance of joint action among nations to reach global justice and peace, especially in the Middle East.

Pope Francis commended the “considerable sacrifice” made by Jordan and Lebanon to welcome a large number of refugees “in the spirit of fraternity”, according to the text of the speech, accessed by The Jordan Times.

"Nor can we forget the many displaced persons resulting from the conflict; this has created great hardship for neighbouring countries. Once more, I express my gratitude to Jordan and Lebanon for receiving in a spirit of fraternity, and not without considerable sacrifice, great numbers of people,” His Holiness said in his address.

“At the same time, I express my hope that the refugees will be able to return to their homelands in safe and dignified living conditions. My thoughts also go to the various European countries that have generously offered hospitality to those in difficulty and danger,” he added.

He called on the international community to work for a peaceful solution in Syria, referring to the wave of large-scale displacement caused by the war that affected neighbouring countries.

He also expressed hope for the resumption of peace negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis in order to reach an agreement that meets the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples, emphasising the principle of two states living side by side in peace and safety.

