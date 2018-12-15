Pranks in Chinese Jeweller Shops Hit Shoppers on Social Media

As bewildered shop assistants leap over the counter and give chase, the practical jokers stop short of the door to admire themselves in front of a mirror, leaving the employees red-faced (Facebook)

The latest viral prank to take over China's social media involves mischievous shoppers, expensive jewellery and panicking sales assistants.

The prank, which has recently taken off, sees 'potential buyers' trying on necklaces and bracelets at a jewellery store before suddenly making a run for the exit.





As bewildered shop assistants leap over the counter and give chase, the practical jokers stop short of the door to admire themselves in front of a mirror, as if they never intended to steal anything - leaving the employees flustered and red-faced.

Videos of the prank offer net users a good laugh, but at the expense of the employees and their poor nerves.

The clips began circulating on popular short video app Tik Tok - known as Dou Yin in China - early this month, following a similar stunt pulled by Malaysian influencer Harvinth Skin that went viral on Instagram in November with more than one million views.

In the video, Skin is filmed trying on a pair of new trainers at a JD Sports store before suddenly sprinting out of the shop - only to turn back and run back in, as if he was just checking out the fit.

The shocked sales assistant, who immediately ran after the prankster, was left in stitches after almost having a heart attack.

Amused by the hilarious prank videos, many net users offer sympathy to the sales staff while praising their quick response.

'Those employees move like ninjas,' one top comment read.

'They're so swift and agile,' another user said.

'I wonder if there is a training session for how to properly jump over the counter because I would 110 per cent break the glass, trip, break my neck, or all of the above,' another comment read.

Net users in China have been quick to create their own version of popular internet memes and challenges.

In October, the Chinese version of the 'flaunt your wealth challenge' from Russia's 'falling stars' challenge saw millions of people sharing photos of themselves falling out of cars with luxury goods such as shoes, watches, expensive purses and cash.

This article has been adapted from its original source.