Prim UK Teacher Hangs Herself After She Was Described as Emotionally Immature

(Daily Mail)

Follow > Disable alert for Chelsey Peart Follow >

A 'perfectionist' teacher killed herself just weeks after an occupational therapist said in a report that she was 'emotionally immature', an inquest heard.

A coroner heard Chelsey Peart, 27, 'changed completely' after seeing the report, which she concluded 'had a very detrimental effect on Mrs Peart's wellbeing.'

Mrs Peart was found hanging by her husband Mark at their home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on April 11.

Mr Peart, a firefighter, attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but Chelsey was pronounced dead at the couple's home.

The inquest heard Mrs Peart, who taught at Rawmarsh Community School and also ran a textiles business, was signed off work by her GP Dr Biing Hen on a number of occasions dating back to November 2017.

Helen O'Brien, headteacher at Rawmarsh Community School, described Mrs Peart as a 'positive role model for students' and a 'very, very talented textiles teacher'.

Mrs O'Brien took Mrs Peart to the hospital on November 9, last year, after she told another member of staff she'd had suicidal thoughts on the journey to work.