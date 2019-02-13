Prostitution Gang Jailed After Forcing Women to Work in Sex Trade in UAE
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
It was not the job she had signed up for.
Two men and four women were given jail terms for human trafficking in Fujairah.
The terms ranged from three years to six months, as per Al Khaleej report.
One of the women, all African nationals, had turned herself into the police and claimed that her compatriot of the same nationality had brought her to work in UAE.
Upon her arrival, the victim realised that her friend and other women living in the flat were working in the flesh trade as prostitutes. They forced her to do so as well.
A police team was formed which carried out an ambush and nabbed the culprits at the flat. Several items used to carry out their illegal activities were found and confiscated, as well as monetary amounts.
The primary suspect was caught after an arrest warrant was issued. He and the second suspect, who both managed the flat and arranged for customers, will be serving three years each.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Dubai's Facebook pimps are jailed for three to five years
- Bahrain brothel gone awry: Female pimp gets 10 years in the slammer for her Gulf sex-trafficking ring
- Dubai Housewife and Her 64-Year-Old Mom Arrested for Forcing Teens into Prostitution
- 6 Women Jailed for Luring Men Online and Robbing Them, UAE
- 26 Men Forced into Cross-Dressing, Sex Trade in Kuwait Massage Parlors