Qatar Bedaya Centre Takes Part in ‘Chocolate, Tea and Coffee’ Fest

(Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Qatar Development Bank Disable alert for Bedaya Centre Disable alert for Silatech Follow >

The Bedaya Centre for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (Bedaya Centre), a joint initiative by Qatar Development Bank and Silatech, will take part in the ‘Chocolate, Tea and Coffee’ festival to be held at Hotel Park (Sheraton) from January 31 to February 9.

Bedaya Centre’s participation in the festival aims to introduce to the local market the finest coffee, tea, and chocolate brands and the latest products related to this industry. A host of prestigious and specialised companies and a group of international trainers are also participating in the 10-day event to raise awareness and train skills for those interested in this sector.

This is the second time that Bedaya is taking part in the festival, marking the culmination of a partnership between the centre and Four & One, the festival’s organiser. Through this partnership, emerging businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their food products related to coffee, tea and chocolate.

This also strengthens the efforts of Bedaya Centre to support entrepreneurs by showcasing and promoting their products and allowing them to easily reach consumers, thereby contributing to the growth and the development of their business.

For this year’s edition, Bedaya Centre will be providing start-up prices to businesses and the opportunity for other projects to showcase their products at Dukan Bedaya, which will be also present at the festival.

Bedaya Centre will offer 12 slots, either stands or free space, for startup businesses in an area dedicated for the centre, including the opportunity for 20 other startups to showcase their products at Dukan Bedaya.

Bedaya Centre general manager Reem al-Sowaidi said: “We would like to thank Four & One general manager Fernando De Guama, organisers of the festival, for the valuable partnership with Bedaya Centre and his continuous support for local startups. This partnership has helped entrepreneurs showcase their products and participate with their projects in all events organised by them.”

She added: “The festival provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in this field to showcase and promote their goods or participate with their own projects to demonstrate their production and marketing capabilities.

“The festival will provide them with promising opportunities, especially after the great success achieved by the festival last year, as well as an atmosphere that combines family fun and business.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.