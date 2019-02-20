Qatar Wins Smart Vest Award for Workers' Rights

Smart Vest includes safety systems with a cooling facility for hot season (Twitter)

The Ministry of Interior's (MoI) award-winning Smart Vest which cools the body of the wearer and measures vital signs, has been enhanced with the capability to translate between languages, it was announced Tuesday.

“The Smart Vest users can set their language of preference and any conversation they are listening to will be translated," explained Major engineer Ali Hassan al-Rashed, commander of security systems and technology, Lekhwiya.

The official was demonstrating a prototype of the Smart Vest at a media event. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) praised the invention at the annual conference in Geneva, according to a MoI statement. ILO has suggested that all countries with hot weather use the Smart Vest, making Qatar the leading nation in preserving labour and human rights.

The Smart Vest won a gold medal at the 11th International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East in Kuwait, it was pointed out at the event. In addition to the Smart Vest, the MoI participated with three more innovative devices - a Smart Security Investigator, Smart Security Robot, and Automatic Detector for Explosives and Drugs.

"The Smart Vest cools the body of the worker while working outside. The jacket features an intelligent system that measures the body's vital signals, such as the heartbeat and is powered by an embedded solar cell,” Major al-Rashed said.

“If the worker’s heartbeat becomes abnormally high or low, the Smart Vest sends warning messages through a small computer to the administrator in the control room. It can also reveal whether the worker is stuck on the ground,” he continued.

Maj al- Rashed noted that the Smart Security Investigator won the grand prize in Kuwait and won the first place in the Geneva International Invention Exhibition. It is more accurate in detecting contraband and giving indications of suspicious passengers.

He stated that the Smart Detector contributes to enhancing security within Qatar's Hamad International Airport and other ports of entry, to discover prohibited items and facilitate the work of airport security personnel.

The Smart Security Robot can detect suspects at the airport and identify those wanted through their fingerprint. It also helps in the detection of weapons and explosives and the detection of counterfeit currency and fake credit cards.

Maj al-Rashed pointed out that the device is mounted on a three-wheeled scooter driven by a security man inside the airport. Thermal cameras, sensors, computer monitors and other technical devices are installed on the device, which scans documents, identity papers, currencies and credit cards. The device recognises suspicious people by measuring the heartbeat if it exceeds the normal limit and giving a signal to the security man.

The Automatic Detector for Explosives and Drugs won Qatar a second place. The device is very accurate in the identification of drugs, weapons and explosives, which enhances the efficiency of operation within the ports of the country.

