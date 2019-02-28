'Queens of Egypt' Washington Exhibit Unveils Cairo Secrets

“Queens of Egypt” exhibition (Twitter)

The National Geographic Museum in Washington DC is preparing to host the “Queens of Egypt” exhibition on Friday to allow visitors over six months to learn about ancient Egyptian secrets.

“Female rulers are a rare phenomenon — but thousands of years ago in ancient Egypt, women reigned supreme. Queens like Hatshepsut, Nefertiti, and Cleopatra controlled the totalitarian state as power-brokers and rulers,” the official National Geographic website read.

The museum is set to showcase many of Egypt’s ancient queens and papyrus collections. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a three-dimensional tour of the Queen Nefertari cemetery.

The museum asked on its website whether women could rule the world and manage its affairs better than men, pointing out that according to ancient Egyptian history the answer is more likely a “yes”.

According to the website, Ancient Egyptians believed in the wisdom of women, and they always resorted to them in difficult times, demonstrated by the era of Queen Hatshepsut, who ruled ancient Egypt for two decades after the sudden death of the king of the country and the assumption of his heir to the throne for only a few months. The website added that the country experienced unprecedented prosperity under Hatshepsut.

The ancient Egyptians realized early on what sociologists now assert: that women are less prone to violence than men, as well as more interested in detail — the qualities that ancient Egypt was seeking at the time of its crises, it added.

