Rare Arabic Dirham Coins Found by Farmers Polish Treasure Pot

Farmers in northwest Poland have unearthed silver coins, including rare Arabic dirhams, along with a slew of other artifacts, Britain's The Daily Mail reported.

Farmers in the region have been ploughing along a sloped field for decades. More than 300 treasures have been discovered as part of an effort to collect these valuable discoveries, which include dirham coins.

Researcher and archaeologist Marcin Dziewianowski, who is conducting the excavations, said: “The farmers scattered the treasure in the field for decades.”

“We found parts of it in an area measuring 60 meters by 15 meters,” he said.

He added: “We started digging after locals began finding old coins in the field and we became interested in the place.”

According to experts, the objects could be the treasure of a jeweler or a smith from more than 1,000 years ago.

“We managed to find whole Arabian dirham coins and other coins including a very rare one attributed to the Volga-Kama Bulghar tribe,” The Daily Mail quoted Dziewanowski as saying.

“A great part of the coins have been partially melted which outlines the use of the treasure. Also fragments of jewelry, earrings, beads and silver bars were found.”

