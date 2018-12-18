Rashida Tlaib Will Wear Traditional Palestinian Thob in Her Sworn-in Congress Ceremony

U.S. representative-elect Rashida Tlaib (Twitter)

U.S. representative-elect Rashida Tlaib will wear a traditional Palestinian gown when she is sworn in to Congress.

The Democratic representative for Michigan in November became the first Palestinian American to serve Congress, among a number of trailblazing progressive women to win a seat in the Midterm elections.

"Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress. #PalestinianThobe #ForMyYama," Tlaib posted on Instagram on Friday. Yama means "mother" in Arabic.

Tlaib herself was born in Detroit after her parents both left Palestine in the 1970s.

The traditional thobe is an ankle-length garment worn across the Arab world, with the Palestinian design distinctive for its red embroidery. The pattern of the stitching represents a particular Palestinian town or village.

Earlier this month, Tlaib told The Intercept she is planning to lead a Congressional delegation to the West Bank, having endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that seeks to draw attention to Israel's human rights abuses.

This article has been adapted from its original source.